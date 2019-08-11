Spotty showers Sunday night, then stormy weather Monday evening

Spotty showers are possible Sunday evening and overnight. We stay warm with temps only falling to the upper 60s/lower 70s. On Monday, we'll be mostly cloudy with temps hitting the mid 80s. However, by mid-afternoon, we could see some scattered showers and storms develop. Monday evening there is potential for strong to severe weather developing ahead of a cold front. The timing looks to be starting around 7-8pm from the northwest, heading southeast, and wrapping up around midnight or so. The exact placement is still a bit questionable, but conditions are ripe for the potential of damaging winds, flooding concerns and possibly even isolated tornadoes. After that, lots more sunshine in the week ahead with pleasant temps.