Spotty light showers possible today

Overall not a bad day today, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures back in the mid to upper 50s. There is a slight chance for showers as a cold front moves through the area, but with limited moisture, even if it does rain it would be very light.

Behind the front tonight we will see mostly clear skies with cooler temperatures. Lows will be back down into the low 30s overnight. Monday brings a slow increase in clouds with highs in the upper 50s, then rain moves in Monday night with the next cold front. Winds will pick up again in the afternoon, and remain breezy through Tuesday. It will be chilly again on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. While we will have plenty of sunshine, the winds will make it feel like it’s in the 30s. But then we’re back in the low 60s with sunshine on Wednesday. While temperatures remain warmer for the rest of the work week, we do see the rain chances increase. Some cooler 50s return for next weekend.

