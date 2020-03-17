Spectrum Health Lakeland responds to coronavirus outbreak

Spectrum Health Lakeland is providing more resources in Berrien County to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials held a press conference Monday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Part of their response has been adding visitor restrictions at its local hospitals, a virtual screening process that can be accessed online, and the launching of a drive up COVID-19 testing site.

As of Monday, there are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Berrien County, However, Spectrum Health Lakeland President Loren Hamel says he expects that to change as more testing becomes available.

Hamel says officials are doing the best they can to keep families safe during this difficult time.

“We’re taking this unbelievably seriously. We have hundreds of individuals that are 24/7 manning our incident command and are working to make sure that we are absolutely as prepared as we possibly can for that and that is to help decrease transmission and to be ready for the care that we know that is going to be required for us,” Hamel says.

The new testing site is expected to be ready by the middle of next week and located at 3900 Hollywood Rd, St. Joseph, Michigan at the Lakeland Center for Outpatient Services.

Keep in mind, only patients who are at high risk and have a physician order will be allowed to receive a test depending on test availability.

If people are experiencing any symptoms of the coronavirus, they can be virtually screened through the Spectrum Health Lakeland website or by calling (616) 391-2380.

There is a secondary option for screening as well. Spectrum Health has made available Chatbot, the nation’s first artificial intelligence device for free screening and free triage.

It allows people to enter symptoms and receive results instantly on whether or not you may have or be eligible for COVID-19 testing.

In an abundance of caution, officials will also be looking into cancelling future elective appointments and surgeries to help reduce the amount of traffic flow in-and-out of the hospital.

