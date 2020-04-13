Spectrum Health Lakeland COO tests positive for COVID-19

Spectrum Health Lakeland’s Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Lowell Hamel, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, Spectrum Health Lakeland President Dr. Loren Hamel shared the news in a video sent to all Lakeland employees.

Lowell Hamel is the twin brother of Loren Hamel.

Loren reported his brother had been feeling ill for a few days and stayed home.

Hamel is being treated at Lakeland Medical Center’s COVID-19 unit in St. Joseph.

