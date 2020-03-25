Spectrum Health Lakeland accepting medical supplies donations

Spectrum Health Lakeland has established a drop-off donation site for medical supplies.

According to a release, the donation site will be at 2550 Meadowbrook Road in Benton Harbor.

Spectrum Health Lakeland officials said they continue to maintain a supply of masks and other personal protection equipment, but they are working to stretch the supply and turn to the community.

“We are incredibly grateful for our community’s support during this time of uncertainty,” said Brandi Smith, vice president, philanthropy, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “We are living in a world that demands social distancing, but together we are bridging the gap and truly demonstrating the power of community.”

The following items will be accepted at the donation sites: N95 Masks, isolation masks (adult/child), masks with face shield/visor, face shields, goggles/safety glasses, bouffant caps, extended extra protection gloves – all sizes, isolation gowns, bleach wipes, swabs (flexible mini-tip), pocket-sized sanitizer, and thermometers (digital, disposable, temporal).

Donations will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

