Special prosecutor's investigation into police-involved shooting death of Eric Logan in its "final stages"

16 News Now has learned the special prosecutor’s investigation into the police-involved shooting death of Eric Logan is in “its final stages.”

Brian Coffman, the attorney representing the estate of Eric Logan, says the special prosecutor has to interview a few more witnesses. He also says investigators are awaiting test results on two additional items that were recovered from the scene.

Coffman says once the special prosecutor’s investigation is finished, investigators have three options. They could file criminal charges against the former South Bend police sergeant who shot and killed Logan. They could also request a grand jury to determine if there is enough probable cause to file criminal charges against the officer. Finally, the special prosecutor could issue a written report with no decision on whether criminal charges should or could be brought.

Back on June 16, former South Bend police sergeant Ryan O'Neill shot and killed Logan.

O'Neill says Logan approached him with a knife outside Central High Apartments. O'Neill did not have his body camera on at the time.

