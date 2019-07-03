Special prosecutor named for South Bend officer-involved shooting

A St. Joseph County judge has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the South Bend shooting involving Sgt. Ryan O'neill that killed 54-year-old Eric Logan.

Richard Hertel from southeastern Indiana's Ripley County will oversee the investigation into the June 16 shooting and determine if criminal charges are warranted.

St. Joseph County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Cotter announced on June 24 he was seeking the special prosecutor.

Following Cotter's request for the appointment of a special prosecutor, Mayor Pete Buttigieg issued a release supporting the decision.

Logan's fatal shooting prompted Buttigieg, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, to leave the campaign trail for several days to answer questions about public safety and race.

