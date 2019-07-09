Special prosecutor in South Bend officer-invovled shooting to hold news conference

The special prosecutor investigating the deadly police-involved shooting of Eric Logan will hold a news conference in South Bend.

Ric Hertel will introduce himself and outline the next steps in the investigation at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Hertel is the prosecutor in Riley County in southeastern Indiana.

South Bend police sergeant Ryan O'Neill shot and killed 54-year-old Eric Logan on June 16, 2019. O'Neill contends Logan approached him with a knife outside central high apartments.

The officer didn't have his body camera on at the time.

Indiana State Police Douglas Carter will explain the role of the ISP in the investigation.

Hertel, the special prosecutor, will review the investigation, and decide whether or not to pursue charges.