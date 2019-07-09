Special prosecutor in SB officer-involved shooting holds news conference

The special prosecutor investigating the deadly police-involved shooting of Eric Logan held a news conference in South Bend Tuesday.

Ric Hertel introduced himself and outlined the next steps in the investigation. Hertel is the prosecutor in Ripley County in southeastern Indiana.

South Bend Sgt. Ryan O'Neill shot and killed 54-year-old Eric Logan on June 16. O'Neill contends Logan approached him with a knife outside Central High Apartments.

O'Neill did not have his body camera on at the time.

Hertel will review the investigation and decide whether or not to pursue criminal charges against O'Neill.

It will take time to investigate the incident, but he said the investigation will be a complete one.

"We all want this to move expeditiously and have a resolution for those involved, those in the room as well as those in the community," he said. "But when I'm asked about a time frame, my response is going to be, 'As long as it takes.' Because while we want it to be expeditious, we want it to be complete, and we want it to be done right."

He acknowledged that people will want to know what is going on with the investigation as it unfolds, but the public can expect to hear from him next when the investigation is complete and he has either decided to press charges or decided they are not warranted.

"I will come before you again at the end of this matter to let you know," he siad. "We want to be transparent, but I will not be giving updates throughout this matter. When investigations are ongoing we do not provide the public with every step that is happening through out the investigation."

Hertel was realistic about the way people will react once that conclusion is reached.

"I am confident that there will be portions of the individuals involved, individuals in this room and this community will not be satisfied with my decision," he said. "I understand that whatever decision I make, people will question it."

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has come under fire for not doing enough to prevent incidents like these. The shooting forced Buttigieg off the campaign trail, causing him to cancel several fundraisers and rallies.

