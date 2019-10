A local Mom wanted to give her 4 year-old son a "normal" Halloween experience despite his severe food allergies.

The 1st ever non-candy Trunk or Treat is happening Saturday in Elkhart. Saturday morning, Kim Shine was joined by Jamie Stuck and Stephanie Krol to learn more about the event.

The first Michiana Food Free Trunk or Treat will be Saturday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hillcrest United Methodist Church in Elkhart.

