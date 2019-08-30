Man behind Sparky the Clown recovering after essential tremor diagnosis

Barry Naragon, otherwise known as Sparky the Clown, has been making people laugh for three decades.

He has entertained children and adults at birthday parties, parades and festivals. Not to mention, he makes pretty cool animal balloons.

His friend encouraged him to go into the business, so he thought he would give it a try.

About two years ago, Naragon was diagnosed with essential tremor, a nervous system disorder that causes shaking and usually targets a person’s dominant hand.

Naragon said he struggled to do basic things with his left hand, like drawing a circle, writing his own name and cutting up food. He said he even struggled talking.

“It was, in a way, embarrassing,” Naragon said.

A deep-brain stimulation operation in early August changed everything.

After surgery, he said he became more self-sufficient and had a generator put in days later.

“I feel great,” Naragon said.

Today, Naragon controls the stimulator with an iPod, which helps control the tremors.

He can also do simple things again, like stir his own coffee, write his name and draw a circle.

His wife said he is a bit more confident now.

Although it is still hard for Naragon to speak, he is improving.

He said he feels grateful that he can have conversations with his family again. Naragon said his faith in God helps him during the tough times.

His next follow-up appointment is in late October.

16 News Now will keep you updated on his recovery.

