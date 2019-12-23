SpaceX Starlink satellite train spotted over Michiana

Did you see anything unusual in the skies over Michiana on Sunday night?

We have the latest details on the lights that many of you reached out to us about.

Our research indicates the lights were actually the SpaceX Starlink satellite train.

Sixty of the satellites were launched back in May, and another 60 were launched in November.

It's all part of a planned 12,000-satellite mega-constellation that will provide internet access to people all around the world.

They are visible on clear nights around dawn and dusk when the Earth's surface is in darkness but the satellites are still in sunlight.

