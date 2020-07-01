Southwestern Michigan College will resume in-person classes

Southwestern Michigan College says in-person learning will resume this fall, but there will be plenty of changes.

Among some of those changes:

- All students and staff will be required to wear face coverings in all indoor classroom spaces.

- Classroom capacity will be reduced to allow desks to be spaced at least six feet apart.

- Common areas and workspaces will be cleaned and disinfected daily.

- Seating in common areas will be restricted to facilitate proper distancing.

Meanwhile, residence halls on the Dowagiac campus will operate at 85% capacity, leaving five suites open in each building to serve as isolation areas in case there are confirmed cases.

