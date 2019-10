The Southwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees has voted to name a new president.

Dr. Joseph Odenwald will succeed Dr. David Mathews as the college's eighth president.

Odenwald has served as vice president of student services at Southwestern Michigan College since 2017.

In August, Mathews announced he will retire at the end of 2019 after 22 years with the college.

Odenwald will begin his term as president on Jan. 1, 2020.