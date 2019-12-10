Southwest Michigan woman still volunteering at 103 years young

On 16 News Now Tuesday night, we recognized a very special woman in southwest Michigan.

For the past few years, we've talked to Mary Madejczyk on her birthday.

Last week, she turned 103 years young, and, amazingly, she's still volunteering for the Meals on Wheels program of Southwest Michigan.

Inside the River Valley Senior Center, the tables are being set, food is being prepared and Mary Madejczyk is hard at work.

"I can always find something to do, I never get bored. I have no time to get bored," Mary said.

She's always on the move and always giving back. In fact, she's been volunteering with the Meals on Wheels program for decades.

"I've been with the Nutrition Program since 1988," she said.

"Mary is the model of a volunteer who gets a lot out of volunteering but also gives an enormous amount, not only to our program but to the people who come here," Meals on Wheels of Southwest Michigan Executive Director Linda K. Strohl said.

As far as her secret to longevity, it's really no secret at all.

"I really can't answer that because I just go from day to day and I can't imagine what I'm supposed to be like or look like at this age, because I've never been there before," Mary said.

She says she's focused on what's she's doing today, with no plans of slowing down.

"At this time in my life, it's hard to change my ways, I think, you know?" she said.

