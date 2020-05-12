Southwest Michigan farmers face crop damage after cold snap

Fruit farms in Michigan are busy assessing the damages to their crops after an early May freeze warning.

16 News Now spoke to some farmers in Berrien County to see how much of their crops made it.

Farmers across Southwest Michigan are saying the cold temperatures took a toll on their crops on May 8th. How bad that damage was will depend on who you ask.

"These little pistles that stick out here, those are green. No damage," said K.V. Stover & Sons owner Kenny Stover.

Stover and most other farmers can tell if their blossoms won or lost their battle with the cold, by looking at the pistle inside the blooms.

Not all of them were as fortunate as the one he showed me.

"We do have damage. Certainly some varieties of apples have more damage than others do in them. We found a few peaches here and there that ended up freezing out. But I think in the big picture we came through O.K.," Stover said.

While Stover came out of Friday relatively unscathed, that wasn't the case of other farmers.

"We're sitting with I believe a half crop of cherries, and we're hoping for a half crop of apples. Peaches did get hurt again," said Froehlich Farms owner, Dean Froehlich.

Even with the help of his wind machine that helps raise the ground temperature at night, many of his crops won't make it.

A hard pill to swallow for Froehlich, but he says once the blossoms bloom after a couple good growing days, he'll have a better view of which ones will produce fruit.

"We should be able to tell here in a couple more days. We're talking upper 60's, lower 70's--not tomorrow but after tomorrow it's going to warm up and I'd say by Saturday we'll know exactly what we got," Froehlich said.

Stover said farms on the east side of the St. Joseph River were hit the hardest, which is where Froehlich farms is.

Thanks to crop insurance and the variety of fruits most of these farmers grow, they'll be able to recoup some of their losses.

We'll find out in the next few days, how bad those losses truly are.