Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra cancels events through August

St. Joseph, Michigan (May 12, 2020) – Given the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) and increased measures to slow the spread, Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra (SMSO) has cancelled all concerts and programs through the end of August 2020. The health and safety of the community is our highest priority including our musicians, patrons, staff, vendors and volunteers.

With all uncertainty in the world today we are diligently seeking discernment to keep everyone safe, while working with our four outstanding Music Director candidates on a timeline for our return. Having been an integral part of the cultural fabric of our community since 1951, we look forward to the time when we can safely return to enrich and unite our community through shared musical experiences.

If you would like to support the Symphony during this unprecedented time, please visit www.smso.org. All donations are greatly appreciated.



