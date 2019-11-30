Southold Dance Theater to perform Nutcracker Ballet at Morris Performing Arts Center

In December, the Morris Performing Arts Center will soon host a production of the classic ballet, The Nutcracker.

The play will be performed by members of the Southold Dance Theater. Saturday morning, Maria Catanzarite was joined by performer Regina Murphy and Artistic Director, Calin Radulescu, to talk more about the production and what fans can expect.

Southold Dance Theater's Nutcracker Ballet will be at the Morris Performing Arts Center December 13th through the 15th.

To buy tickets, you can visit the Morris website.