The trial is underway for a man arrested in connection with a June shooting in South Bend.

Nineteen-year-old Jermaine Newsome Jr. was arrested for a shooting in the 3400 block of Putnam Place on June 29.

The victim was shot while inside an apartment and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Newsome is charged with burglary, criminal recklessness and battery by means of a deadly weapon.