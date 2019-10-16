South Shore train hits car in Michigan City

Police are responding after a car was hit by a commuter train in Michigan City Wednesday afternoon.

A South Shore Line train hit the car around 4:33 p.m. Central Daylight Time, Michigan City dispatch confirmed.

It happened on tracks near the intersection of Holiday Street and Grace Street.

One person was in the car when the train hit it. Witnesses said he was alert when he was pulled from the car.

