South Shore Line offers free rides to teachers; essay contest announced

Teachers can ride for free from July 15 - 21 on all off-peak weekday and all weekend trains (off-peak weekday trains arrive at Millennium Station after 9:30 a.m. CST and depart Millennium Station before 3:30 p.m. and after 6:30 p.m. CST).

The South Shore Line is inviting all educators to ride the SSL for free from July 15-21, 2019.

The free rides apply to all off-peak weekday and all weekend trains (off-peak weekday trains arrive at Millennium Station after 9:30 am CST, and depart Millennium Station before 3:30 pm and after 6:30 pm CST). To ride, educators will need to present a valid school ID.

In addition to free rides, essay applications will be accepted from educators for a chance to win free field trip transportation for their classes.

For a chance to win free field trip transportation, educators are asked to submit an essay focusing on what they did on the day they utilized the free train service. All essays must be submitted by July 29, and the winner will be contacted via email and announced on social media.

