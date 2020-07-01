South Shore Line offering ticket special in July and August

The South Shore Line announced Wednesday that all monthly tickets purchased for the month of July will remain valid throughout August 2020.

Passengers purchasing a paper July monthly ticket should plan to keep that ticket and use it through August.

Passengers purchasing a digital July monthly ticket via the mobile app will see an August ticket uploaded to their account prior to August 1, 2020.

The South Shore Line is also offering free westbound rides on all trains starting July 1 through August 31. These apply to all South Shore Line stations, and passengers can board applicable westbound trains with no ticket purchase.

Additionally, up to three kids 13 years of age and under ride free on off-peak weekday and all weekend trains with a fare-paying adult.

The South Shore line is also inviting all doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, other medical personnel, and law enforcement to continue riding for free throughout the months of July and August.

Law enforcement encompasses police officers, correctional officers, TSA agents, and other security personnel.

The South Shore Line continues to require its riders to wear masks at stations and onboard cars, practice social distancing when possible, and take advantage of sanitization stations in each car.

For those riders who choose not to wear a mask or can’t due to medical conditions, each train is offering a “mask-optional” car.

