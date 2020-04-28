South Shore Line offering frontline workers free rides for May and June

The South Shore Line announced on Tuesday that it's giving free rides to frontline workers for May and June.

They include doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics, and other medical personnel helping in the fight against the coronavirus.

South Shore says it's a way of them showing appreciation to them for all of the hard work they're doing during the pandemic.

"Many healthcare workers and medical personnel have continued to ride with us to their jobs since the pandemic started. We not only want to show our appreciation for their ridership but also for the work they are doing in their critical jobs on the frontlines," says Michael Noland, President of South Shore Line. "Their selflessness has not gone unnoticed, and we want to express our sincere appreciation."

In order to ride for free, you mush show a valid work ID to train workers.

Also, any medical personnel who've purchased a monthly ticket for May, either paper or through the mobile app, can request a refund by contacting the South Shore Line. If you're requesting a refund through their mobile app, you'll need to attach a picture of your work ID.