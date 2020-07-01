South Shore Line offering free rides in August with July monthly ticket

South Shore Line announced on Tuesday that all monthly tickets bought for the month of July will remain valid throughout August.

Any passenger that buys a paper July monthly ticket should keep that ticket and use it through August.

Passengers that bought a digital July monthly ticket, through their mobile app, will see an August ticket uploaded to their account before August 1.

South Shore is also providing free westbound rides from July 1 through August 31. This applies to all South Shore Line stations, where passengers can board the designated trains and ride with no ticket purchase necessary.

For more information, head to the South Shore Line website.