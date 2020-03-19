South Shore Line modifies train schedule amid coronavirus concerns

The South Shore Line will have a temporary modified weekday train schedule that will be in effect starting Monday, March 23, until further notice.

In a statement sent out on Wednesday it reads:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a substantial reduction in the daily ridership on the SSL...Given the significant drop in ridership, the SSL believes that temporarily reducing train service is an effective way to balance service with the reduced demand occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The also say that fewer trains in service means they'll have extra crews available to operate trains in the event that a larger number of employees are unavailable for service.

