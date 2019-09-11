South Bend Cubs fans celebrate playoff appearance

In a first for the South Bend Cubs, they started the Midwest League Championship Series Wednesday at Four Winds Field, and they need a couple of big wins to start the best-of-five series.

The fans were ecstatic with how far the Cubs have gone.

“The South Bend Cubs, them going to the playoffs, you couldn't ask for anything better,” fan Shawn Harper said.

“It’s unbelievable; I didn't think they were going to get that far. I didn't think they were going to handle Bowling Green as well as they did in the regular season, and they handled them, and then they had to play them in the playoffs, and they knocked them out,” Gary Woltman said.

In this best-of-five series, the Cubs need three to keep the sun from setting on this season.

"Pretty good so far, got to take both these at home, though. Got to get both of them,” Don Purcell said.

It was a hot night Wednesday, but fans arrived in force, showing their support for their hometown boys.

“You know what? Good teams always come on at the end,” Jeff Shroth said.

"I've been coming here for quite a few years now, and obviously they haven't done it, so for them to be able to do this is pretty amazing,” Gage Price said.

Whether you come for the food, the fun, a love of the game or all of the above, Wednesday was a night to remember in South Bend.

“Great group of guys, great manager, it’s been a lot of fun to watch these guys play, so for their sake, for the city’s sake, we’d really like to see them win the Midwest League Championship this year,” South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said.

