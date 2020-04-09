South Central Schools host parade to reunite with students

Despite schools being closed, South Central Schools in LaPorte County held a parade today to give students a chance to say hi to their teachers.

Local fire crews lead parade of nearly 50 vehicles of South Central Schools' staff through downtown Union Mills, Wanatah, and Hanna in LaPorte County.

It all began at South Central High School in Union Mills Thursday afternoon.

Nearly 50 vehicles full of teachers and staff members were led by three local fire departments in a procession downtown. Dozens of students lined up outside and had a chance to wave to their favorite teachers while also keeping their physical distance.

The parade then continued through neighboring towns Wanatah and Hanna.

Linissa Wirtes, a sixth-grade teacher at South Central Elementary School, came up with the idea and says she's thankful to have been able to see all her students again.

"We just decided being away from our students is tough and we really miss them. So, we organized this parade so we can drive through the towns and see families that we miss and let the kids know that we are here for them no matter what," Wirtes says.

South Central Schools are officially done with in-person classes for the rest of the school year. However, staff members say they are not done with saying hi to their students.