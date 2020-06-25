South Bend's Youth Advisory Council to hold town hall Thursday

The Youth Advisory Council of the South Bend Common Council will host a virtual town hall Thursday evening entitled "We Can Breathe. Hear Our Voices."

Youth voice has been vital to social and political changes in America, and this is an opportunity for those voices to provide input and become involved.

Students from St. Joseph and Penn high schools, as well as members of the youth council, will share their perspective and feelings.

The town hall is Thursday at 6 p.m., and our very own Joshua Short is hosting.

If you would like to join the town hall, visit https://tinyurl.com/YACTOWNHALL06252020

