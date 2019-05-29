South Bend's Purple Porch celebrates 10th anniversary

There is a reason to celebrate Wednesday night in South Bend: The Purple Porch Co-Op is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The event features four live bands and a farmer's market, along with beer and pulled pork sandwiches for sale.

The co-op is member-owned and focuses on helping the local community. The general manager said 40 percent of the products it sells come from suppliers within a 60-mile radius.

"It's a business that is more focused on community than profit," Myles Robertson said. "It's a business that's very much built to support local food producers. That's our real focus here, is connecting people that want to buy local food with people producing it."

The event goes until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

On NewsCenter 16 at 4 Thursday, we'll dive into the co-op's history and place in the community.

