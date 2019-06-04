South Bend's MLK Blvd. to be closed during the day Thursday

There is a traffic alert of which commuters through South Bend should be aware.

On Thursday morning at 9:30, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians from Colfax Avenue to Washington Street.

Crews will be completing preparation for a sign that will be installed at Century Center on the north side of the skybridge. The road will reopen at 4:30 p.m.

Another closure will take place in the coming weeks when the sign is actually installed.

