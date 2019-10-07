South Bend's Leeper Park reopens after renovations

It was a project that has been years in the making in South Bend; Leeper Park is back.

Madison STEAM Academy students were the first ones to test out the new equipment Monday.

The park was modeled off some of the original design plans from the early 20th century.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he is excited to open Leeper Park for the next generation.

"I have memories here and people who are here as fourth-graders now will, I think, be bringing their own kids to the park. This is a project of generational importance. It is built to last," Buttigieg said.

The students even had a hand in the design by sharing what features they wanted in the park.

"This is real, relevant education for our students. They helped design the park, and now to see them playing on it is just a really terrific thing – to see them actually involved in the education and the project that they designed,” South Bend School Corporation Superintendent Todd Cummings said.

Later in the evening was a celebration at the park with live music to turn on the historic Studebaker Fountain.

The second phase of construction is expected to begin in early spring of 2020.

