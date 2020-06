South Bend's Fourth Annual 'Best Week Ever' will be held in August with precautions in place.

It's a week-long celebration of creativity, culture and progress throughout the city taking place from August 1-8.

There will be several health protocols in place, such as hosting all events outdoors.

Meanwhile, guests will be limited and spaced out at certain events.

there will be hand washing stations.

All guests are encouraged to wear masks.