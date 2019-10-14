South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program to begin Oct. 28

South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program is set to begin Monday, Oct. 28, and will include two passes.

Leaves will be collected based on a schedule, and residents will not need to call to request a pickup.

From the city of South Bend:

The City of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program will begin Monday, October 28 and will run through Wednesday, November 27. City crews will make two passes to collect leaves from neighborhoods, street by street, based on the schedule (see attached) available at southbendin.gov/fallreleaf. Residents WILL NOT need to call to request a pickup.

Below are guidelines that residents are asked to follow for the Fall ReLeaf program.

• Leaves need to be raked to the tree lawn area, NOT into the street, by 6:00 a.m. on the pickup date to ensure they are picked up.

• Leaves need to be free of sticks, trash and other debris or they may not be picked up.

• Cars should not be parked on top or in front of leaf piles along curb lines, as this hampers leaf collection.

• Leaf burning is prohibited and is a violation of City ordinance.

• Residents can call 311 with any questions.

Residents participating in the City’s Yard Waste program can also put leaves in their yard waste bins. The Yard Waste program offers weekly collection and runs through the last week of November. In addition, a homeowner is allowed one free yard waste extra pickup of up to 10 30-gallon biodegradable paper bags or a cubic yard of bundled and tied limbs per month. To schedule an extra yard waste pickup, fill out the online form at southbendin.gov/ywextrapickup or call 311.

