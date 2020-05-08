South Bend's Elbel Park, Erskine Park golf courses to open Monday

South Bend's Elbel Park and Erskine Park golf courses will officially open for the 2020 season on Monday, May 11.

From Elbel Park and Erskine Park golf courses:



With Mayor Mueller’s announced opening of City of South Bend golf courses, Elbel Park and Erskine Park golf courses will officially open for the 2020 season on Monday, May 11th. The opening of our City of South Bend golf courses will be conducted in phases, with several new policies and guidelines instituted to promote greater public safety.

The initial phase of opening will see clubhouses remaining closed, shielded window service, single rider golf carts, recommended 6-foot minimum physical distancing from others, increased tee time spacing, advisement for all visitors to wear a mask while in common, public spaces on property (parking lot, walkways, areas surrounding clubhouse, etc.), encouraged online reservations and payment, several on-course safety measures and focused sanitization of golf carts and public surface contact areas. Portable restroom facilities will be available.

City of South Bend Director of Golf Operations Tony Stearns commented, “With Mayor Mueller’s approval, and the many precautions we’re implementing, we feel opening our courses can be done responsibly and has great value for our golfers at this time. Having toured each course this week, I can say that they’re in fantastic shape. They’ll be a pleasure to play. We just ask that all players observe our guidelines, as their cooperation will promote greater safety and add to the enjoyment of all playing.”

Our City of South Bend golf courses are perpetually committed to offering the very best golf experience. To further our ability to provide this experience, the cooperation of all golf course patrons is paramount, particularly during this challenging time across our community and around the world. While the assumption of risk is forever present in public spaces, our City of South Bend golf courses are committed to furthering public safety through the implementation and management of our newly established policies and guidelines. These policies and guidelines may be adjusted as new information and circumstances warrant.

