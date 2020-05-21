South Bend's Class of 2020 to have in-person graduation ceremonies

South Bend's Class of 2020 will get to have in-person graduation ceremonies at Four Winds Field this summer.

From Superintendent C. Todd Cummings, Ph. D.:



Dear Class of 2020,

Thank you for your patience and input over the past few months as we considered how to honor your class while ensuring your health and safety. For seniors in particular, this has been an extraordinarily difficult time, and we are proud of each of you and the ways you have celebrated your achievements together while awaiting news for our updated graduation plans.

I am pleased to share that your class will be honored in person at a graduation ceremony later this summer. On Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 at Four Winds Field (501 W. South St., South Bend) we will hold graduation ceremonies for each of South Bend's high schools. A backup date of Sunday, July 26 will be available in the event of inclement weather.

We have worked closely with Dr. Mark Fox, Deputy Health Officer for St. Joseph County, to ensure that you and your guests can celebrate together while observing social distancing and following all necessary health protocols.

Once we confirm class sizes and know the number of seniors participating in the ceremony from each school, we will provide you with specific information on the exact date and time for your school's ceremony. At that time, we will also let you know how many guests each graduating senior may invite to attend.

Congratulations, Class of 2020. I look forward to congratulating each of you in person this July.

Sincerely,

C. Todd Cummings, Ph. D.

Superintendent of Schools



