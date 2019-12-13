South Bend won't lose Chicago airport shuttle bus service for long

Shuttle bus service between South Bend and the Chicago airports won’t be lost for long.

The service one company announced this week that it would abandon, another company has already announced it plans to take over.

A hand written note hanging at the Notre Dame bus terminal today informed students that the Coach USA’s last trip would take place on December 31st.

The message was on the minds of ticket holders. “I spoke to one of the faculty members in my department and I told them I was going home and they were like oh yeah, watch out for the bus because I'm coming back on the 31st and that's the last day,” said Notre Dame graduate student Munira Syed.

“I think a lot of people are going to be a little disappointed when they're coming back to campus next semester,” added Notre Dame student Colin Geary.

According to the Coach USA website the bus company now makes eight runs a day between Notre Dame and the Chicago airports.

After the first of next year it will only operate on weekends and around major school breaks.

“We are planning on starting with five runs a day,” said Shannon Kaser with Royal Excursion. “So about every four hours starting early in the morning around 4:00, 5:00 a.m. still working through some of that but we're planning about every four hours.”

Royal Excursion plans to take over the daily shuttle service but not for another 60 or so days.

While the transition won’t be seamless, Royal Excursion plans to make it worth the wait.

“Our first month it'll be a lower fare just to get people the opportunity to try it so it will be more like a, about a $10 fare on the first month,” said Kaser. “One way is around $40 roughly so we're going to offer a lot of different discounts for veterans, seniors, children, groups, families of four, five or more that we're gonna offer some extra discounts as well.”

