South Bend woman turns 106, receives key to the city

The party of the century happened Tuesday in South Bend.

Dozens of people packed Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church to honor Addie B. Shurn, who turned 106 and received the key to South Bend, the city's highest honor.

It was a party fit for a queen, who's more so a humble servant.

"She's very modest," the Rev. Andre A. McGhee said. "She doesn't like a lot of attention."

Born in 1913 in Clarksdale, Mississippi, Shurn and her late husband had 10 children, seven of whom are still living and attended her birthday gathering.

Shurn never thought she would make it to 106 years old.

"[Making it to] 50 or 60 is a good age!" she quipped.

An active member of her church, Shurn espoused her love for God in her interview with 16 News Now.

"I love the Lord! I love everything about Him," she said.

The rock of her faith is the bedrock for her children.

"I know that all the obstacles and different stories she's shared and things I know of in this family, she's taken it with God, and so I know that when I come against obstacles, when I come through a hard trial, I know, too, if the same trust, the same faith, the same belief, and the same God, if He brought her through that, He's no respective person, He'll bring me through too," said the Rev. Archie Shurn, Addie's son and ninth child.

When Shurn was 84 years old, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her niece, a registered nurse, rallied to ensure doctors treated the disease. Following a series of radiation treatments, Shurn beat breast cancer.

"If we would not have treated it and let the disease progress, she probably would not have made it. But we treated the disease completely. And she's 106," remarked Bettye Green, Shurn's niece.

Shurn has 23 granddaughters, 20 grandsons, 28 great-granddaughters, 63 great-grandsons along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Shurn has never smoked, consumed alcohol or entered a bar. As for living life, she advises people to be good to one another.

