South Bend woman tells story of surviving Sunday's tornado

The countryside is unmistakably quiet and spacious, some of the reasons Sara Nowaczewski and her boyfriend enjoy living on the south side of South Bend.

"We really enjoy the nature, too, being outside," Sara listed.

She, her boyfriend and their friends seized a nice summer evening, watching sports from the TV in their outdoor bar. When it started to rain, her two dogs left the screened-in porch and hid under the bar's canopy and grew quiet. Suddenly, a friend remarked that he heard tornado sirens in the distance.

"Within seconds of him saying that, the winds came from around the building," Sara recalled. "It was mayhem, really."

While her boyfriend, their friends and one of the dogs went into the garage attached to the bar, Sara spotted her other dog, Mella, escaping to the patio. Then, the wind swept the dog over a brick wall. All Sara could do in that moment was cling to one of the wooden poles that held up the bar.

"After that," she recalled, "you just saw wind and debris and, you know, the tables flying, and I shut my eyes and just screamed and screamed."

Thinking the tornado killed Mella, Sara soon found her 5-year-old Labrador coming from the front yard.

But the damage was done to the screened-in porch: The roof is now in the field next door to Sara and her boyfriend's home. Part of the garage may need to be replaced since the storm lifted it from the foundation.

Additionally, the tornado threw items from the porch to a treeline located a farm field away, leaving Sara wondering what would have happened to her and her family if they were relaxing in the porch instead.

"The most important thing is we're OK, and [our porch] can be replaced," she said.

A major takeaway for Sara and her boyfriend is the importance of immediately taking cover when a tornado warning is active. Even though they were not watching the storm on Sunday, they've already heeded this lesson when tornado sirens sounded Tuesday night, two days after their porch became a pile of debris.

