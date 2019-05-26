South Bend woman receives key to the city for 100th birthday

A South Bend woman received the highest civilian honor today to celebrate her 100th birthday.

“She deserves every bit of it and a little bit more,” Mella Townsend’s niece Laura Townsend said. “It's because of who the person that she is.”

Stepping into the Charles Martin Center Sunday afternoon, it's easy to tell how incredible of a woman Mella Townsend is.

“The way I feel about Aunt Mella, she is the Mother Theresa to me,” her nephew Mickey Stricklen said.

Surrounded by friends and family, Mella celebrated her 100th birthday.

“It was a lovely birthday and everyone was so nice and kind,” Mella Townsend said.

“A hundred is a true blessing from God,” Laura Townsend said. “If you can live to be a hundred years old and in your right mind and able to move, so it had to be celebrated.”

Mella has made family a top priority through her 100 years of life.

“She was the rock of the family,” Stricklen said. “A good example is when Studebaker closed and went up north, she was the one to hold the family together. She was the only one who had any finances at that time.”

“My auntie made sure we ate and had clothes and had utilities on in our home,” Laura Townsend said.

Mella capped off her centennial by receiving a key to the city.

So what are her plans with this newfound power?

“Unlock somebody's door!” Mella Townsend said.

She wasn't the only Townsend to receive a key. Her 111-year-old cousin Lester also was awarded one.

Her family came from across the country to celebrate their matriarch sharing the lessons they've learned from Mella.

“I would say patience,” Stricklen said. “Because she has the patience to deal with everyone in the family, everyone really goes to her. “

As for Mella, she says the key to a long life is love.

“Love everybody because that's what we don't have is love,” Mella Townsend. “There wouldn't be so many people killed if there's more love in the world. Not no love in the world.”

One hundred years of lessons summarized in five words.

“Be good and love everybody,” Mella Townsend said.

While Mella's cousin Lester was not in attendance at the birthday party, the family brought his key to the city to him shortly after.

