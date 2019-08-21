South Bend woman receives $25K Publishers Clearing House check

A South Bend woman got the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday.

Publishers Clearing House traveled to South Bend to award Michelle Rivera a $25,000 check.

She entered the sweepstakes but had no clue she won until Wednesday. She was greeted with balloons, roses and, of course, that big check.

"The Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol is in South Bend, Indiana, and I bet Mayor Pete [Buttigieg] would love to have this $25,000 in his war chest, but it’s for Michelle Rivera!" Executive Director Dave Sayer said.

"So, what would you tell those people who are cynical?"

"Just keep sending them in," Rivera said with a laugh. "Do it!"

Rivera was picked completely at random.

If you would like to try to win the sweepstakes, all you have to do is enter online.

