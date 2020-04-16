Inspiring South Bend woman featured in 'Forbes' Magazine

South Bend Native Redgina Hill just landed in Forbes Magazine for her contributions to research while earning her doctoral degree. An amazing milestone she hopes will inspire the next generation.

"I checked my phone and went to the link and started to scroll and saw my face," Dr. Hill said. "I'm in Forbes! I thought, 'Wow this little from South Bend, who grew up on the northside of town, first-generation college student.'"

Dr. Hill is the Executive Director of Inclusion and Equity at Saint Mary's College and is a member of several local boards. She is a wife, mother, community leader and soon-to-be doctoral graduate.

Dr. Hill was mentioned among 12 other doctoral women of color making waves in their industry even though COVID-19 has forced them to miss graduation.

"I want to impact the world," Dr. Hill said. "I want to impact young men and women who are inspiring for greatness and using education as that avenue."

Redgina hopes her success will inspire the next generation.

"You do not have to be a product of your environment," Dr. Hill said. "There is so much more outside of the city limits. We want you to come back once you learn and attain. There's greatness inside of you."

To read the full article, click here.