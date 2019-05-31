South Bend visual arts website launches

Everything you need to know about the visual arts scene in South Bend is now available at your fingertips, thanks to a new website.

The site is curatesb.com. There, you can pull up a map that lays out the different locations. It also provides links to the websites of different galleries and artists.

Anyone looking to promote their work or gallery can also go to the website and submit a space to have their location featured on the site.

The creator says it's a valuable resource for the community and for artists hoping to promote their work.

"A lot of people don't just stumble through these spaces, even though they're open and we're here and we have art showing," the South Bend Heritage and Colfax Culture Center's Elizabeth Leachman said. "So, to get more people in the door to see the amazing artwork – these are all local artists, for example, that we're showing in this gallery right now – it's so important to have that extra little bit of promotion."

The website officially launches on Saturday, June 8 at the start of Best. Week. Ever.

