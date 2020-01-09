South Bend veteran receives new roof from national program

A national program is giving back to troops in need, including one woman in South Bend.

South Bend Army veteran Anita Northern receives new roof installed by J&B West Roofing and Construction.

Anita Northern, 51, previously served six years on U.S. Army National Guard until a tragic injury.

"I was in the military and I had an accident and had to learn how to walk all over again," Northern said.

Doctors told her she would never walk again. However, she proved doctors wrong, but she now deals with a different challenge: keeping up with her home.

"Am I going to lose my home? Am I going to lose the contents in my home? Is my roof going to cave in? Just trying to keep up with the repairs has been a struggle," Northern said.

Unfortunately, the struggling does not stop there. Northern and her husband both suffer from physical disabilities. Northern also cares for her 6-year-old son, Ezra, 2-year-grandson, Johnny, who has autism, and 1-year-old granddaughter, Katie.

With a home full of leaks coming from the ceiling and a roof that has seen better days, Northern needed help.

"She was having issues with insurance companies and getting the right coverage and really was just concerned for the overall health of her home and for her and the grandchildren," Habitat For HumanityPrograms Director Montana Knapp said.

Habitat International has a partnership with Owens Corning called the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project that helps veterans in need of a new roof and home repair.

Each year, one application is chosen locally throughout St. Joseph County, and this year, it was Northern's turn.

"We were fortunate enough on this project that Anita had contacted us about really needing a roof, and I was able to get an application submitted through the Owens Corning portal, and from there, they partnered us with the only platinum Owens Corning contractor in the area, which is J&B West," Knapp said.

Kyle Crabtree, who works for J&B West, said he couldn't turn it down when he was asked to help a South Bend veteran with her home.

"There's several veterans that we've all grown up with or have relatives that are veterans as well that need our support," Crabtree said.

On Thursday, crews arrived to Northern's home to help turn her tired roof into a well rested one.

"We're volunteering all of our labor and time. One hundred percent of everything is taken care of. There's no cost coming out of the veteran's pocket," Crabtree explained.

Northern says she could not hold back her tears of joy when she found out that her application was chosen and that her roof would be replaced for free.

"I started crying. When he called me before Christmas, I was like, 'Merry Christmas to us!' That's all I could've asked for. For Owens Corning to donate and J&B West to be the ones to actually do our roof, we were just blown away," Northern said.

If you know a veteran in need of home repairs, visit the Habitat For Humanity website or call 574-288-6967.

For more information on the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project or to learn about how you can get involved, visit www.RoofingDeploymentProject.com.

