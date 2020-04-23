South Bend to pave 36 miles of streets; portion of Niles Avenue closed

The city of South Bend's paving season kicks off this week and will go through mid-November.

The first phase will include paving 36 miles of streets.

Once the crews begin work, it will take three to five days to complete each street.

This affects:

- 23rd Street from Mishawaka Avenue south to the dead end

- Chapin Street from Western Avenue to Sample Street

- Jefferson Boulevard from Eddy Street to Ironwood Drive

You can follow the progress of the paving project on the city's website at southbendin.gov

A portion of Niles Avenue from Corby Boulevard to Crescent Avenue is closed.

Crews are repairing a water main.

You can use Cedar and Hill streets to get around the closure.

Officials say the road should reopen next Thursday depending on the weather.

