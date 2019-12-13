South Bend to host 3rd annual Holiday Light Parade

If you're looking for some holiday fun with the family this weekend, head to downtown South Bend.

The theme of the weekend is "Dazzling Downtown", and there's a lot going on.

Festivities begin Friday evening with free cookie decorating at the South Bend Museum of Art, and visits with Santa on the Gridiron.

At 5:30 p.m., the first annual Jingle Jog will take place to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Joseph County.

The 3rd annual Holiday Light Parade will begin at 7 p.m. on E. Jefferson Avenue.

"We typically have about three or four thousand people who come to see this and it's bigger and better this year,” said Kylie Carter, DTSB’s director of Marketing & Events. “We have about 25 entries, so we’re really excited."

Festivities will continue Saturday and Sunday with Holiday Fitness Fest at Beacon Health & Fitness, a snowball fight on the Gridiron, tree and wreath sales and more visits with Santa.

For more information, click here .


