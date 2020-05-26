South Bend to flush hydrants: what residents should know

The city of South Bend will begin flushing fire hydrants this week as part of routine maintenance on the water distribution system.

During flushing, residents should know a few things.

For instance, tap water may temporarily appear red, brown or blackish in color. If this happens, run three cold-water faucets at full stream until the water runs clear again.

Check clothes washers and icemakers before using for any sediment.

If faucets seem clogged or running slowly, remove aerator screens and rinse out.

Water pressure may fluctuate. If it does, this is only temporary, and regular water pressure will resume once the flushing period is complete.

