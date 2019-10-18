South Bend teenager making a name for himself in country music

Justin McCormick is an aspiring country music artist who got his start singing at the St. Joe County Fair. Now, he's traveling the country performing alongside some of country music's biggest names.

Justin McCormick

Whether he’s strumming his guitar in the living room or jamming out with fans inside Purcell Pavilion, Justin McCormick knows how to put on a show. "It’s such an energy rush, a high like no other," Justin said.

The South Bend high school student is already making a name for himself in the music industry. "I think one of the pinnacle moments was opening for Rodney Atkins," Justin said. "I met him in Warsaw and told him I’d open for him one day then I got the word I would. It was as really full circle moment. I got to tell him that story."

Justin started playing music at a young age. "I’ve been doing music since I was about nine years old," Justin said. "I got my start at the St. Joe County Fair and actually won an Elvis lookalike contest."

His grandfather first introduced him to music as a toddler. "My grandpa plays in a local band around here called Flipside," Justin said. "He plays steel guitar. I got my start in his basement, we’d have jam sessions. That’s where I got my start in music."

"I grew up listening to country music which at the time I didn’t enjoy," said Lee Ann McCormick, Justin's mom. "Now I love it and that’s kind of the same with my son. I brought him up listening and my dad has had a big impact on him. My dad played steel guitar on one of the songs he did tonight. He traveled down to Nashville to record that."

His family continues to support him, traveling around the country to be front and center to cheer him on.

Justin hopes to one day return to Notre Dame Stadium and play for thousands of fans. He was at the Garth Brooks concert and said it made a huge impact on his as a musician and performer.

You can connect with Justin on Facebook or Twitter.