South Bend teen to be charged as an adult following 2018 murder

A South Bend teen is now charged as an adult following a deadly shooting of an Elkhart teen in 2018.

Our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News report, the murder case against Alphonso James III was filed in Elkhart County on Tuesday.

James is accused of shooting and killing Jaren Minies, 18, in September 2018.

A witness stated James shot Minies after the two wrestled over a gun, according to the detective’s testimony.

Minies was shot seven times.

James’ initial hearing is set for Thursday, Aug. 22 at 8:30 a.m.

