South Bend students turning Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream into action

“I would not identify what we have now as true equality.”

Four Riley High School students participate in State of Black Youth discussion at Century Center Monday.

Seventeen-year-old Riley High School student Caleb Crittendon is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day by doing his best Dr. King impression – using his voice.

“People aren’t letting us live up to our full potential because they don’t understand that they can have their full potential while we are also achieving ours as well,” Crittendon said.

Because of that, students just like Caleb attended a State of Black Youth discussion at Century Center Monday. The goal was to talk about the issues that usually go unheard, especially in the black community.

“Us students at Riley are kind of blind to all the issues that we face, but also, if your eyes aren’t open, open them wider, because us students see the issues, but we don’t see the overall of how much it does affect at school,” Crittendon said.

But what is being seen by Indiana Black Expo member Amina Starks is the struggle some students face that others don’t see.

"A lot of kids are already going to school with so many things on their plate that they are not able to function or even pay attention within the schools. Those things always concern me,” Starks said.

While that is concerning for longtime resident Ray Turner, who grew up in the South Bend school system, he says it is not the only thing to be concerned about.

“The biggest thing is access to opportunities for our youth. Many of our youth do not have the same access, so it is critical that we listen to them,” Turner said.

Crittendon says with the right mindset and the right motivation, students will start to see more of those opportunities.

“You need approval from someone else to kind of show you like, ‘Hey, you are good at this. You should work on this and keep on going farther.’ You need someone to like … push you,” Crittendon said.

And according to resident Tina Robinson, whose children also attend South Bend Schools, the community needs more discussions about the state of black youth in South Bend.

“We need more of these kind of meetings, gatherings to teach our young people. To talk about them. To see how we can help them – how we can make a positive difference in our lives,” Turner said.

