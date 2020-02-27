South Bend students share a morning with someone special

Students at Darden Elementary School in South Bend started their Thursday by sharing breakfast with someone special.

The annual Donuts with Someone Special event is an opportunity for students and their loved ones to share the morning together.

They gathered in the gym with their special guests, along with South Bend Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings and Darden Principal Patty Karban.

"They're always so proud to share with their someone special where they go to school, where they spend their time," Karban said. "And it makes them feel important."

More than 300 students attended Thursday's event with their someone special.

